Man to die for killing girl after rape

BARISHAL, Dec 5: A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to death and fined him Tk 1.5 lakh for killing a girl after raping her in 2018.

Barishal Woman and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Abu Shamim Azad handed down the verdict in presence of the convict Abul Kalam alias Kalu, 38, of Puran Para area in the city.

According to the prosecution, Kalu kidnapped Sima, a third grader of Puranpara Primary School, on March 11, 2018. He violated the girl and later, killed her. After examining records and seven witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict at noon.







