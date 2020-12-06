Video
Home Countryside

Three more die of corona in Rajshahi, Barishal

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondents

Three more persons have died of coronavirus where 181 new cases reported in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.  
RAJSHAHI: Two more persons died of coronavirus in the division on Friday.
With this, the total number of the fatality cases rose to 348 here.
Meanwhile, some 107 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 23,065 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Saturday noon.
He said, the highest 213 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 53 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 24 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, seven in Joypurhat, 15 in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 20,984 people have, so far, recovered from the virus till Saturday morning, and 2,695 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.
BARISHAL: Some 74 more people have contracted coronavirus in the division in the last 72 hours till Friday     morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 9,556 here.
Meanwhile, one more person died of the virus here, taking the total fatality cases to 186 in the division.
The deceased, aged about 65, was a resident of Kalapara Upazila in Patuakhali District.


