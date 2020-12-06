Video
Home Countryside

150 evicted families to be rehabilitated in Thakurgaon

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, Dec 5: Sadar Upazila administration in the district has taken an initiative to rehabilitate at least 150 destitute families in Rail Station Road area of the upazila.
These families became helpless after losing their accommodations in the wake of countrywide illegal installation demolition drive by Bangladesh Railway and local administration in the first week of October last.  
The district administration and locals have appreciated the move.
According to Sadar Upazila sources, an "UNO Gram" (village) will be established in 5.55 acres of land in Hariharpur Mouja under No. 8 Rahimanpur Union.
Following recent media reports, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdullah-Al-Mamun called in Councillor of Ward No. 12 Ekramuddoula. In a meeting, the UNO informed him of arranging rehabilitation for these families.
The councillor said, "The evicted families are passing days in untold sufferings. In consultation with district Awami League President Muhammad Sadek Quraishi, I had applied to deputy commissioner (DC) and UNO for rehabilitating these families in khas lands. Within very short time, these families will be relocated."
The UNO said, khas lands have been arranged for these families. The shelter will be named UNO Gram and they will be shifted soon with necessary citizen facilities.
In this connection, eminent educationist Professor Manotosh Kumar said, it is an appreciating initiative that 150 houseless families are going to get      shelters.
DC Dr KM Kamruzzaman Selim said, after knowing the miserable condition of the families, this initiative has been taken to rehabilitate them. Such initiative will be followed in different areas in future.


