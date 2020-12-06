Six nabbed with drugs in 4 dists

Six persons including a couple were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Naogaon, Moulvibazar, Sirajganj and Barishal, in five days.

NAOGAON: Two men were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Sapahar and Porsha upazilas of the district in two days.

Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 30 bottles of phensedyl from Sapahar Upazila on Friday night.

Arrested Amin Hossen, 35, is the son of Md Israil Hossen of Binnakuri Village in the upazila.

Police sources said, on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Md Zahidul Islam raided Bhatkara intersection area about 11:45pm and arrested Amin with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sapahar Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday.

The PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tarequr Rahman Sarker confirmed the matter.

Police, in another drive, arrested a listed drug dealer along with 85 yaba tablets from Porsha Upazila of the district on Thursday evening. Arrested Wasim Dewan, 32, is the son of Mabud Baksh of Boro Dadapur Village in Gomastapur Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan said, on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Bondhupara intersection area in the evening and arrested Wasim with the yaba.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Friday, the OC added.

MOULVIBAZAR: Members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with 14 bottles of phensedyl from Shamshernagar area in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Arrested Abdul Khaleque, 28, is a resident of Sanjabpur Village under Sharifpur Union in Kulaura Upazila of the district.

District DNC Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Emdad Ullah said, on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Shamshernagar Market area at night and arrested Khaleque with the phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection, the SI added.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 29kg of hemp from Salanga PS area in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Arrested Md Atik Hasan, 23, is the son of late Tamser Ali of Ambari Village in Rowmari Upazila of Kurigram District.

RAB-12 sources said, on information, a team of the elite force raided Sirajganj intersection area under Hatikumrul Union in the afternoon and arrested Atik with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Salanga PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Sirajganj RAB Acting Company Commander Assistant Superintend of Police Muhammad Mahiuddin Miraj confirmed the matter on Thursday noon.

BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested a couple along with hemp from their rented house in Sanuhar area of Wazirpur Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested are Anwar Bepary and his wife Khadiza Begum, hailed from Kalkini Upazila of Madaripur District.

Wazirpur Model PS OC (Investigation) Mahbubur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided the house at night and arrested them with 3.860 kg of hemp and cash Tk 28,000.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.







