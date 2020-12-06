Feni, Meherpur districts freed today



To commemorate the day, a monument raised in Feni Town. photo: observer

FENI: Shedding heroic blood and killing Pakistani forces and their collaborators, people of Feni raised the victory flag in the town.

Freedom Fighter (FF) Captain Zafar Imam (later Lt Col) conducted battles through the 10 East Bengal Regiment from Bilonia and adjoining areas in India.

From Bilonia, FFs marched ahead via Porshuram, Munsirhat and Fulgazi. At one stage, one fraction of the Pakistani forces fled to Cumilla Cantonment via Sonaimuri of Noakhali, and another fraction fled to Chattogram through the Shuvopur Bridge.

On the other hand, FFs led by Mujib Bahini (BLF) Commander in Feni Professor Joynal Abedin started advancing towards the town via Daganbhuiyan, Rajapur and Sindurpur.

In the stronger face-off, Pakistani forces lost direction. On the night of December 5, they fled towards Cumilla.

In the morning of December 6, FFs led by Captain Zafar Imam hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh in front of the Circuit House. They brought out victory rally which ended in front of Feni Press Club.

MEHERPUR: Meherpur, the first capital of Bangladesh, was freed on this day in 1971 from the Pakistan occupation forces.

FFs led by late General MA Manzur liberated the area. The troops, including the valiant FFs, manoeuvred along the Meherpur borders in November, 1971. The FFs intensified their guerrilla war strategy to demoralise the Pak occupation army.

A fierce fight happened in Ichhakhali-Buripota border areas in Sadar Upazila at the end of November, where the occupation forces suffered a heavy casualty. More than 50 Pak juntas were killed in the attack. The FFs managed to liberate entire Meherpur on December 6, and took control of the then sub-division.

A memorial set up near a mass grave in Meherpur Town. photo: observer

They totally retreated from Meherpur area at midnight on December 6. The defeated Pakistan soldiers damaged the Amjhupi Bridge on the Kazla River and the Dinadatta Bridge on the Chewtia River, located on the outskirts of the historical Amjhupi Village towards the neighbouring Chuadanga District.

The people had passed the whole night in a horrific state and with a deep sentiment of pleasure to see the rising sun of the independence here. The whole town and surrounding areas were besieged by the valiant FFs chanting slogan 'Joy-Bangla' in a jubilant mood. People hoisted the National Flag at dawn atop all private and public buildings.

Different programmes were chalked out to observe the day in a befitting manner.







Today is the freedom day for Feni and Meherpur. On December 6 in 1971, the two districts were freed from the atrocities of Pakistani occupation forces.FENI: Shedding heroic blood and killing Pakistani forces and their collaborators, people of Feni raised the victory flag in the town.Freedom Fighter (FF) Captain Zafar Imam (later Lt Col) conducted battles through the 10 East Bengal Regiment from Bilonia and adjoining areas in India.From Bilonia, FFs marched ahead via Porshuram, Munsirhat and Fulgazi. At one stage, one fraction of the Pakistani forces fled to Cumilla Cantonment via Sonaimuri of Noakhali, and another fraction fled to Chattogram through the Shuvopur Bridge.On the other hand, FFs led by Mujib Bahini (BLF) Commander in Feni Professor Joynal Abedin started advancing towards the town via Daganbhuiyan, Rajapur and Sindurpur.In the stronger face-off, Pakistani forces lost direction. On the night of December 5, they fled towards Cumilla.In the morning of December 6, FFs led by Captain Zafar Imam hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh in front of the Circuit House. They brought out victory rally which ended in front of Feni Press Club.MEHERPUR: Meherpur, the first capital of Bangladesh, was freed on this day in 1971 from the Pakistan occupation forces.FFs led by late General MA Manzur liberated the area. The troops, including the valiant FFs, manoeuvred along the Meherpur borders in November, 1971. The FFs intensified their guerrilla war strategy to demoralise the Pak occupation army.A fierce fight happened in Ichhakhali-Buripota border areas in Sadar Upazila at the end of November, where the occupation forces suffered a heavy casualty. More than 50 Pak juntas were killed in the attack. The FFs managed to liberate entire Meherpur on December 6, and took control of the then sub-division.The FFs, with the assistance of the allied forces, started to advance towards Meherpur on December 5, and the occupation forces started retreating on the day in the face of terrible attack.They totally retreated from Meherpur area at midnight on December 6. The defeated Pakistan soldiers damaged the Amjhupi Bridge on the Kazla River and the Dinadatta Bridge on the Chewtia River, located on the outskirts of the historical Amjhupi Village towards the neighbouring Chuadanga District.The people had passed the whole night in a horrific state and with a deep sentiment of pleasure to see the rising sun of the independence here. The whole town and surrounding areas were besieged by the valiant FFs chanting slogan 'Joy-Bangla' in a jubilant mood. People hoisted the National Flag at dawn atop all private and public buildings.Different programmes were chalked out to observe the day in a befitting manner.