Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:08 PM
Home Countryside

4 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a minor boy were killed and 15 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Tangail, Bogura and Jhenidah, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: An elderly woman was killed and 10 others were injured in a road accident in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Rabeya Khatun, 70, was the wife of late Sekendar Ali of Dhamkoil Village in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district.
Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector (SI) Rafiqul Islam said a passenger-laden bus of 'HK Enterprise' fell into a roadside ditch in Nalka Bridge area in the morning, leaving Rabeya dead on the spot and 10 others injured.
The injured were taken to Sirajganj 25-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, the SI added.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and five others were injured in a road accident in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Md Sentu Mia, 35, was the son of Abdur Majid Mia of Chashavadra Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a passenger-laden auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a brick-laden trolley in front of Nagarpur Fire Service Station on the Tangail-Aricha Highway about 10:30am, leaving six persons seriously injured.
They were rushed to Nagarpur Upazila Health Complex, where Sentu was declared dead.
Of the injured, two were referred to Tangail Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
Nagarpur PS Officer-in-Charge Md Anisur Rahman Anis confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Zahid Hasan, 4, was the son of Faruk Hossen of Belghoria Village under Bhatra Union in the upazila.
Police sources said the child was playing with his friends beside a road adjacent to their house in the afternoon.
Suddenly, a paddy-laden battery-run auto-van ran over him, leaving him dead on the spot.
However, police seized the van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Kumira Police Investigation Centre In-charge Inspector Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident.
JHENIDAH: A brick kiln worker was run over by a tractor in Harinakunda Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
Deceased Ripon, 32, was a resident of Parfalsi Village under Falsi Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Ripon was working in a brick kiln in Boalia Village in the afternoon. Suddenly, a soil-laden tractor hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.


