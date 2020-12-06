Poor people get incentives for changing livelihood in Kurigram

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Dec 5: With a view to changing livelihood, poor people of at least 24 villages in Chilmari, Roumari and Sadar upazilas of the district got different incentives including ewes, vegetable seeds, pesticides and insect traps, recently.

A private organisation Friendship under Transition Fund project distributed the incentives.

In a visit to Char Bazradiakhata in Chilmari Upazila, a member of Friendship Disaster Management Committee (FDMC) Minara Begum was found to receive one ewe and purchase another. She has now eight ewes worth Tk 28,000.

She also received training on vegetable farming and started a farm. Already, she has sold vegetables worth Tk 5,000.

According to her, this sum will help her family. She has purchased a cow at Tk 17,000 which she got from selling her two ewes.

Project Manager Md Ashraful Islam Mallik said different programmes are being implemented to improve the current living standard of the backward sections of the society. These are mainly focusing on regularisation of earnings of members, enhancing wealth, good governance relating to preventing early marriage, and family repression.

Under such activities, concepts about the Jatiya Sangsad, the Constitution, lodging general diary and education are being provided, he added.

Team Leader of Climate Action Project Md Nayeem Khan said members are being encouraged by distributing good quality vegetable seeds among char dwellers. By farming good quality vegetables in their houses under bed and raised platform systems, they have been able to meet their nutritional demands. Besides, selling the additional vegetables in the markets, they are getting extra benefits.

Seeing their success, others are showing interest to follow their suit.

Hoping more benefits, ewes are being given to members. All members have been trained on farming ewe and vegetables under the upazila agriculture and livestock offices.

At the time of distributing ewe and seed, upazila livestock office provided vaccines and tablets of hook warms. Already, she ewes of many members have given birth to babies. And some members are getting further interested to purchase more ewes at own cost.

Scopes have been created to become financially benefitted through farming ewes in short time.







