Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:08 PM
Countryside

Two murdered in two districts

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020
Our Correspondents

Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Joypurhat and Noakhali, on Wednesday.
JOYPURHAT: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death over family feud at Beroil Village in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Subarna Sarker, 24, was the wife of Hridoy Sarker of the village.
Police sources said Hridoy was a drug addict. He strangled his wife to death with a scarf at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital morgue for an     autopsy.
Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident adding that, police arrested Hridoy on Thursday morning in this connection.
NOAKHALI: A trader was allegedly stabbed to death by rivals over land dispute in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
Deceased Kashem Majhi, 60, was the son of late Wahed Ali of Char Pana Ullah Village in the upazila.
Police, however, detained one accused Shafiq Mizi, 65, in this connection.
Local sources said Kashem and Shafiq were at loggerheads over land for long. On Wednesday evening, he was returning home from mosque. On the way, Shafiq stabbed him in Iman Ali Bazaar area, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Noakhali Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Char Jabbar PS OC Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the   incident.


