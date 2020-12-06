

Reckless soil-lifting puts Shitalakshya under threat

They are lifting soil from the riverbanks. The river has separated the two upazilas.

Locals complained, taking advantage of the administrative silence, the soil traders are lifting soil in the dark of night and supplying it to different brickfields. And in daytime, locals are lifting soil from the riverbanks for domestic use. As a result, both the river and the environment are under threat.

A visit to different areas in Singhasree and Rayed unions of Kapasia and in Bormy and Gosinga unions of Sreepur found free and reckless lifting of soil.

While talking to this correspondent, locals said, in the last year, conducting campaign, Department of Environment (DoE) demolished most of the illegal brickfields in Gazipur. Recently, these have been reopened. Due to crisis and high price of soil in the industrially dense Gazipur, many brickfield owners are illegally lifting soil from the riverbanks.

One Khokan Member of Gosinga area in Sreepur has been lifting soil and supplying it to different brickfields in Latifpur for a long time.

He claimed, taking rent of lands from different people, he is lifting soil. But it was found that he is lifting soil from the middle of the river.

Another influential person has been lifting soil from Gosinga Ghat area for a long time.

A brick kiln named NBL Bricks has been launched in a rented land beside the river near the Gosinga Bazaar. This brickfield is allegedly manufacturing bricks using the soil of the river. Even this brickfield has dug soil from the riverbank and levelled up a government cattle-grazing land beside the river.

Assistant Land Officer of Gosinga Union Abdul Wahab said, many are lifting soil in the dark night. Recently, a mobile court has fined one lifter Tk 50,000 after conducting drive beside the river.

Sreepur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Nasrin said, "We have received complaint about soil lifting from both banks of the river. None can lift soil from the river's boundary. We will conduct regular mobile court in this connection."





SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Dec 5: With the recession of water in the Shitalakshya River, illegal soil lifters in Sreepur and Kapasia upazilas of the district have become desperate.They are lifting soil from the riverbanks. The river has separated the two upazilas.Locals complained, taking advantage of the administrative silence, the soil traders are lifting soil in the dark of night and supplying it to different brickfields. And in daytime, locals are lifting soil from the riverbanks for domestic use. As a result, both the river and the environment are under threat.A visit to different areas in Singhasree and Rayed unions of Kapasia and in Bormy and Gosinga unions of Sreepur found free and reckless lifting of soil.While talking to this correspondent, locals said, in the last year, conducting campaign, Department of Environment (DoE) demolished most of the illegal brickfields in Gazipur. Recently, these have been reopened. Due to crisis and high price of soil in the industrially dense Gazipur, many brickfield owners are illegally lifting soil from the riverbanks.One Khokan Member of Gosinga area in Sreepur has been lifting soil and supplying it to different brickfields in Latifpur for a long time.He claimed, taking rent of lands from different people, he is lifting soil. But it was found that he is lifting soil from the middle of the river.Another influential person has been lifting soil from Gosinga Ghat area for a long time.A brick kiln named NBL Bricks has been launched in a rented land beside the river near the Gosinga Bazaar. This brickfield is allegedly manufacturing bricks using the soil of the river. Even this brickfield has dug soil from the riverbank and levelled up a government cattle-grazing land beside the river.Assistant Land Officer of Gosinga Union Abdul Wahab said, many are lifting soil in the dark night. Recently, a mobile court has fined one lifter Tk 50,000 after conducting drive beside the river.Sreepur Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Nasrin said, "We have received complaint about soil lifting from both banks of the river. None can lift soil from the river's boundary. We will conduct regular mobile court in this connection."