Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:08 PM
Foreign News

18 China miners die

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

BEIJING, Dec 5: Eighteen miners were confirmed dead on Saturday after a carbon monoxide leak at a coal mine in southwestern China, state media reported, with rescue efforts under way to reach five others still trapped underground.
Twenty-four miners were caught up in the accident at the Diaoshuidong mine in the city of Chongqing after the gas leak occurred on Friday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
As of Saturday morning, one survivor and 18 victims had been found, said CCTV, citing the local emergency rescue command headquarters.
The accident occurred while workers were dismantling underground mining equipment, CCTV reported. The mine had been closed for the previous two months.    -AFP



