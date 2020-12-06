Kuwaitis go to polls

KUWAIT, Dec 5: Kuwaitis voted in legislative polls on Saturday as the Gulf state faces its worst economic crisis in decades, posing a challenge for the government's often stormy relationship with parliament, that has hampered fiscal reform.

More than 300 candidates, including 29 women, are vying for 50 seats in the Gulf's oldest and most outspoken assembly with legislative powers. Critics say parliament has long stalled investment and economic and fiscal reform in the cradle-to-grave welfare state.

Frequent clashes between the cabinet and assembly have led to successive government reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament. The emir, who has final say, picks a prime minister who selects a cabinet. The current government is due to resign after the elections. -REUTERS







