Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:08 PM
Johnson, EU chief seek to break Brexit impasse

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Dec 5: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen held talks on Saturday to try to break the deadlock in post-Brexit trade deal negotiations, with time running short.
The crunch phone call, expected during the afternoon, follows UK and European Union envoys pausing last-ditch talks late Friday and acknowledging that the conditions for an agreement had not been met.
In a joint statement, top British negotiator David Frost and his European counterpart Michel Barnier said "significant divergences" remained over several key issues that have stalled talks since the summer.
Pressure is growing on both sides to strike a deal with just weeks left until the 11-month Brexit transition period ends on December 31. A deal is seen as essential to avoid deep disruption on both sides -- but especially in Britain -- to economies already damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.
Returning to Brussels from London on Saturday to brief von der Leyen before the call, Barnier told reporters his team would "keep calm, as always". "If there is still a way, we will see," he added.
Johnson and EU Commission President von der Leyen last spoke on November 7, but a month later Britain and the bloc remain divided over so-called level playing field provisions, governance and fisheries.    -AFP


