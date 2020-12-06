Video
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Foreign News

Revamped UNESCO sets sights on tricky US return

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

PARIS, Dec 5: Four years after the United States quit UNESCO, the United Nations' cultural agency, over accusations of anti-Israel bias, diplomats say the Paris-based body has managed to put its house in order, potentially easing the way for Washington's return.
The agency, founded in the ashes of World War Two to protect the common cultural inheritance of humanity, was thrown into turmoil after the United States, which provided a fifth of its funding, pulled out.
It underscored the skepticism expressed by Republican President Donald Trump about the need for the United States to remain engaged in multilateral bodies and set the tone for a review and exit of several international accords and organizations.
But that could be about to change. While no direct contact has taken place with the incoming administration, diplomats say Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is open to a return, although congressional issues may slow that down.
"The U.S. withdrawal was tough, but it enabled it (UNESCO) to go back to basics," said a European diplomat. "That meant trying to depoliticize it, especially with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian issue, which took precedence over everything."
UNESCO - the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - is best known for designating and protecting archaeological and heritage sites, from the Galapagos Islands to the tombs of Timbuktu.
Most of its activities are uncontroversial, but when it came to, say, resolutions about how religious sites should be run in Jerusalem, every word was studied for accusations of bias. According to diplomats, those tensions have calmed with resolutions now passing more easily after direct mediation between UNESCO and the two parties, even though Israel also pulled out of the          organization.    -REUTERS


