Next round of discussions between Delhi, farmers Dec 9



Farmers burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd company Mukesh Ambani and Chairman and Founder of the Adani Group Gautam Adani to protest against corporate businesses following the recent passing of agriculture bills in Parliament, in Amritsar on December 5. photo : AFP

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi hours ahead of the talks between the government and protesting farmers over the contentious farm laws.

Four rounds of negotiations, conducted between three Union ministers and farmers' representatives, have so far failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

The Centre has agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments if required to address the farmers' demands. The farmers, however, said that they did not want amendments to the new laws but want them rolled back entirely.

Shortly before the talks began Junior Agriculture Minister Kailash Choudhary said farmers' doubts about the new laws - which the centre says is "historic" and allows farmers to sell produce at markets and prices of their choice - will be cleared today. "Farmers will roll back protests," he said.

This morning the Prime Minister was briefed about the protests and the talks. On Sunday the Prime Minister attended public events at his constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he defended the laws and tried to reassure the farmers that the new system did not spell the end of mandis, or traditional wholesale markets, and the MSP scheme.

On Friday around 40 farmer leaders gathered at the Delhi-Haryana border to chalk out their strategy after a seven-hour meeting the day before failed to break the deadlock. In (one of several) scenes that has defined this protest, the farmers turned down the government's offer of lunch or tea; stirring images showed some of them sitting on the floor and eating packed food. -HT







NEW DELHI, Dec 5: The fifth round of talks between the protesting farm union leaders and government to bring a solution to the deadlock over the new farm laws is going on at Vigyan Bhawan.Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi hours ahead of the talks between the government and protesting farmers over the contentious farm laws.Four rounds of negotiations, conducted between three Union ministers and farmers' representatives, have so far failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.The Centre has agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments if required to address the farmers' demands. The farmers, however, said that they did not want amendments to the new laws but want them rolled back entirely.Shortly before the talks began Junior Agriculture Minister Kailash Choudhary said farmers' doubts about the new laws - which the centre says is "historic" and allows farmers to sell produce at markets and prices of their choice - will be cleared today. "Farmers will roll back protests," he said.This morning the Prime Minister was briefed about the protests and the talks. On Sunday the Prime Minister attended public events at his constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he defended the laws and tried to reassure the farmers that the new system did not spell the end of mandis, or traditional wholesale markets, and the MSP scheme.On Friday around 40 farmer leaders gathered at the Delhi-Haryana border to chalk out their strategy after a seven-hour meeting the day before failed to break the deadlock. In (one of several) scenes that has defined this protest, the farmers turned down the government's offer of lunch or tea; stirring images showed some of them sitting on the floor and eating packed food. -HT