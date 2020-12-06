Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Foreign News

Next round of discussions between Delhi, farmers Dec 9

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Farmers burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd company Mukesh Ambani and Chairman and Founder of the Adani Group Gautam Adani to protest against corporate businesses following the recent passing of agriculture bills in Parliament, in Amritsar on December 5. photo : AFP

Farmers burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd company Mukesh Ambani and Chairman and Founder of the Adani Group Gautam Adani to protest against corporate businesses following the recent passing of agriculture bills in Parliament, in Amritsar on December 5. photo : AFP

NEW DELHI, Dec 5: The fifth round of talks between the protesting farm union leaders and government to bring a solution to the deadlock over the new farm laws is going on at Vigyan Bhawan.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi hours ahead of the talks between the government and protesting farmers over the contentious farm laws.
Four rounds of negotiations, conducted between three Union ministers and farmers' representatives, have so far failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.
The Centre has agreed to review the recently enacted legislation and bring amendments if required to address the farmers' demands. The farmers, however, said that they did not want amendments to the new laws but want them rolled back entirely.
Shortly before the talks began Junior Agriculture Minister Kailash Choudhary said farmers' doubts about the new laws - which the centre says is "historic" and allows farmers to sell produce at markets and prices of their choice - will be cleared today. "Farmers will roll back protests," he said.
This morning the Prime Minister was briefed about the protests and the talks. On Sunday the Prime Minister attended public events at his constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he defended the laws and tried to reassure the farmers that the new system did not spell the end of mandis, or traditional wholesale markets, and the MSP scheme.
On Friday around 40 farmer leaders gathered at the Delhi-Haryana border to chalk out their strategy after a seven-hour meeting the day before failed to break the deadlock. In (one of several) scenes that has defined this protest, the farmers turned down the government's offer of lunch or tea; stirring images showed some of them sitting on the floor and eating packed food.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
18 China miners die
Kuwaitis go to polls
Cyclone Burevi hits Sri Lanka
Johnson, EU chief seek to break Brexit impasse
Iran to accelerate uranium enrichment
Revamped UNESCO sets sights on tricky US return
Russia begins Covid-19 vaccinations
Next round of discussions between Delhi, farmers Dec 9


Latest News
Rohingyas start getting treatment at two hospitals after reaching Bhasan Char
No relieve for countrymen until the fall of govt: Rizvi
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Mashrafe clears fitness test to play Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Bangladesh making impressive recovery from COVID-19: Bhutanese PM
Gopalganj BCL protest against vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
OIC draws US$ 1.2m for Gambia to run Rohingya genocide case
4 madrasa students held over vandalising Bangabandhu's statue: Minister
Dhaka committed to take ties with Bhutan to new height: FM
'Ganatantro Mukti Dibas' being observed in country
Most Read News
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs
Lavender
Moulvibazar journo arrested in wife murder case
Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19
Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for C-19
185 more contract corona in Rajshahi Div
11 dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Journalist Sukanto Sen dies from COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft