Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs      
Home Sports

Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

BUENOS AIRES, DEC 5: Diego Maradona could have a street in Buenos Aires named after him under a proposal put forward Friday by city council lawmakers to honour the late Argentine football legend.
They want to put his name to part of an avenue leading to the stadium of Argentinos Juniors, the team in which Maradona began his career at the age of 15. That arena was already named after him in 2004.
The new bill also aims to create a "tourist, sporting and cultural circuit" in a 30-block area around the stadium as a "permanent tribute" to Maradona in the area where he got started as a footballer.
"Nothing can equal the joy and happiness that Maradona gave the people of Argentina. But we think that this cultural and sporting circuit would be essential to keeping him alive, now and forever," said city councillor Claudio Morresi, the sponsor of the legislation.
Maradona died of a heart attack in Buenos Aires on November 25 at the age of 60. He is widely considered one of the greatest football players of all times.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HRW calls for end to "sex testing" for female athletes
Under-fire Pumas pay low-key tribute to Maradona
Bournemouth hammer Barnsley to move to top of Championship
Fifth straight win lifts Marseille to within a point of PSG
Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona
700 games? I'm only halfway to retiring, says Guardiola
SA-England ODI series to go ahead after negative tests
Concussed Jadeja ruled out of Australia T20 series


Latest News
Rohingyas start getting treatment at two hospitals after reaching Bhasan Char
No relieve for countrymen until the fall of govt: Rizvi
COVID-19: 31 deaths, 1,666 cases in 24 hrs
Mashrafe clears fitness test to play Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Bangladesh making impressive recovery from COVID-19: Bhutanese PM
Gopalganj BCL protest against vandalism of Bangabandhu's sculpture
OIC draws US$ 1.2m for Gambia to run Rohingya genocide case
4 madrasa students held over vandalising Bangabandhu's statue: Minister
Dhaka committed to take ties with Bhutan to new height: FM
'Ganatantro Mukti Dibas' being observed in country
Most Read News
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs
Lavender
Moulvibazar journo arrested in wife murder case
Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19
Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for C-19
185 more contract corona in Rajshahi Div
11 dengue cases reported in 24 hours
Journalist Sukanto Sen dies from COVID-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft