Sunday, 6 December, 2020
Sports

Fed Cup Football to begin Dec 22

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The 2020-21 new football season will begin from December 22 through curtain-raiser Federation Cup Football.
The decision was taken in a Professional Football League Committee's meeting held today at Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) conference room with its chairman and BFF senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy ,MP, presided over the meeting.
In order to arrange the Bangladesh Premier League 2020-21, five venues (Bangabandhu National Stadium, Bangladesh Army Stadium, Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Narsingdi, Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Golapganj and Comilla District Stadium in Comilla) in Dhaka and its adjoining area will be finalized in the next meeting after through re observation.    -BSS




