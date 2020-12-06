

Rajshahi joins in race to rope in Mashrafe

Mashrafe had already started his preparation for the tournament after recovering from Covid-19 and hamstring injury.

"We are yet to get any direction from the BCB as to how we could get Mashrafe," said Rajshahi manager Hannan Sarkar.

"But we started the process to rope in him by applying to the board. The rest is on board now," he added.

Mashrafe reduced his weight for more than 10 kg to keep him fit for the tournament. The former captain last played any competitive cricket in an ODI series against Zimbabwe in last March. After that series, he stepped down as ODI captain but expressed his desire to continue cricket.

The board however has the policy that if more than one team wants any particular player, it will be decided by lottery.

BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said Mashrafe would have to clear the fitness test first to make him available for the tournament.

"He started practice session but he needs to undergo a fitness test first to make him available for the tournament," Minhajul said. -BSS





