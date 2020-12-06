Video
Home Sports

U14 Academy Cup

FC United Feni, Shyamnagar FA storm into semis

Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

FC United Feni of Group-B and Shyamnagar Football Academy from Satkhira of Group-A confirmed the semi-finals of the second edition of Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup beating their respective rivals in Saturday matches on the historic Paltan ground in Dhaka.
In the first match on Saturday, the Feni boys found a 1-0 win over Harian Football Academy from Harian, Rajshahi. The first half of the match finished goalless while striker Sazzad Hossain Mamun scored the match winning goal for Feni in the second half and lifted the team into the last four. The Feni boys had a 1-1 draw with Jalali Football Academy in the group stage.
In the second match of the day, Shyamnagar Football Academy from Satkhira defeated Pirganj Football Academy from Pirganj, Rangpur by 2-1 margin to secure the semis. Alauddin scored the two goals for the winners. In their group match, they too had a goalless draw with Nababganj Football Academy from Nababganj, Dhaka.
There are two matches of the Academy Cup today (Sunday). Warrior Sports Academy will meet Sunamganj Football Academy in the first match at 1:00pm while JAFF Football Academy will engage with JKSP Football Academy in the second match at 3:00pm at the same venue.


