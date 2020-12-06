Salahuddin plans for three remaining matches

After the Bangladesh national football team experienced a 5-0 defeat to stronger Qatar team in the joint qualification round match of FIFA World Cup on Friday midnight, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi M Salahuddin wanted to draft a plan for the next matches of the round.

BFF boss talked to media men regarding the Friday match and future plan on Saturday at the BFF House.

About the match, he said, "To be honest, I have not seen the match. I listened to commentary. Because I cannot bear to see matches of Bangladesh and my heath was not in good condition. So I was listening to commentary in every 15 minutes."

"My opinion (about the match) is very simple. Qatar is the number one team in Asia right now. ...Qatar has concentrated on football; they invested billions of dollars in football. We begin our training programme and playing one month ago. Our opponents have played a few matches in the meantime. We begin activities overcoming different obstacles in the ongoing situation."

He added, "We know that a reduced goal margin in the match would be better for us. If we were more mature, it would be possible. But we started again, let us work together. We have three of the World Cup Qualifiers matches remaining against India, Afghanistan and Oman."

The BFF president described his future plan about these remaining matches, "We are planning on our strategies for the remaining three matches. I have come here (BFF House) to talk to the national teams committee to discuss on related issues. We will seek supports from the clubs as these booters are actually clubs' player. We want to have the booters one month before a match so that we can get enough time for preparation. First 15 days will be for the fitness programme while the rest of the time will be used for practice matches. I want practice matches against stronger teams from Thailand and Malaysia so that we will be completely prepared before our matches against India and Afghanistan."

To succeed the plan, Salahuddin asked for supports from everyone, especially from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. He said, "For everything we need funding. I will ask the Ministry of Sports for that. They get a big allocation for the development of sports from the government. They too have responsibility. I received Taka 20 crore from our Honourable Prime Minister last years. We will need Taka 40 to 50 crore each year to run everything properly. We will need Taka 5 to 6 crore to train up the boys and play three matches."

