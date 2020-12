Qatar Beat Bangladesh 5-0 in FIFA Qualifiers







One of the top Asian football powers Qatar won the unequal rivalry against one of the bottom-line teams Bangladesh by 5-0 margin in the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup on Friday midnight in Qatar. Though the defeat of red and green jerseys was predictable, they fought well against the superior rivals. Bangladesh head coach praised boys for their endeavours throughout the match. photo: BFF