High voltage clashes today

Unbeaten Gazi Group Chattogram and Beximco Dhaka will lock the horns today afternoon while Minister Group Rajshahi will engage with Gemcon Khulna at night in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

The sunlight match begins at 1:30pm (BST) and floodlight dual commences at 6:30pm Bangladesh Standard Time.

Dhaka are highly boost up with couple of wins after three straight defeats. Stars in the tent started to feat themselves. Zakir Hossain hit half century in last match. Dhaka once again failed in experiment with their opening pair as spinning all-rounder Nayeem Hasan was sent with Naim Sheikh. Both Nayeem (1) and Naim (9) failed with the bat. Tanzid Tamim and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim did their job though Tanzid Tamim yet to get his rhythm. But Yasir Ali Rabbi, Akbar Ali and Muktar Ali all three Ali's are consistent performers with the bat. They all need to give their best shot reverse the result of previous meeting against the toughest opponents in the event, against whom Beximco Dhaka conceded a nine-wicket defeat.

Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam Robi and Shofiqul Islam alongside Nayeem are in good form and must be ready to give their best shots.

Chattogram on the other hand, are the shadow national T20 team combining flying Liton Das, dashing Soumya Sarkar, brilliant Mohammad Mithun followed by performers like Sohrawardi Shuvo, Mosaddek Hossain and Ziaur Rahman make the unbreakable batting pillar. From bowling perspective, GGCs rented the most sharpest bowling weapon of the format Mustafizur Rahman.

The Fizz gets quality orb throwers like Shoriful Islam, Nahidul Islam and Taijul Islam. Besides, Soumya and Mosaddek are the handy part-time bowling options for Mitun.

The dusk is waiting with the breathtaking competition between alike sides. Khulna are at 2nd spot on the point table by virtue of three wins while Rajshahi lost three in a row after couple of big wins. But Rajshahi were the triumphant during earlier engagement.

Shakib Al Hasan and Johurul Islam Omi are the two names, who have been fighting to get them back. Imrul Kayes, skipper Mahmudullah, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque and Shuvagata Home are in form. Opener Zakir Hosan hit half century in the last match. So, Khulna are ready for the revenge.

Al-amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud and Shahidul Islam are doing their best beside Shakib, Mahmudullah and Home.

Rajshahi, with the inclusion of Mohammad Saifuddin, must be geared up and looking for the happy memories with the same rivals. Nazmul Hossain Shanto has been leading the team from the front and his opening partner Anisul Islam Emon has been supporting nicely. Rony Talukder, Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan Shohan, Mehidy Miraz and Forhad Reza jointly make a long batting line-up whereas Ebadat Hossain, Mukidul Islam Mugdho and Arafat Sunny are regular performers with the ball beside Miraz and Forhad.





