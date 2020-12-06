Three BD firms named in Forbes Asia’s 200 Best list

Video
Sunday, 6 December, 2020, 6:05 PM
Published : Sunday, 6 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

American business magazine Forbes has added three Bangladeshi companies to its "Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion list".
The list highlights 200 Asia-Pacific public companies with sales under $1 billion US Dollars (USD). Forbes claims the companies added to the list have" track records of exceptional corporate performance" and "scored above their peers in a composite ranking that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels and robust governance"
Of the three, the company to post the biggest figures was Square Pharmaceuticals. The list gives the pharmaceutical company a market value of 1,716 million USD, with a sales and net income of 512 and 150 million respectively. Followed closely by Renata pharmaceutical, which the list attributes a market value of 1,071 million, sales 512 million, and a net income of 45 million US Dollars.
Last one on the list, Fortune Shoes reported a market value of 28 million, with sales and figure of 18 million and a net income of 3 million.
According to Forbes, these companies, selected from 18,000 small and mid-sized companies, have track records of exceptional corporate performance.
Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion Virtual Forum and Awards Ceremony was held on November 23 from Singapore to celebrate the success. The companies on this list have scored above their peers in a composite ranking that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels and robust governance.
The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region. By using metrics both quantitative and qualitative, the final list of 200 is truly a select group.
However, there is one Covid-19 caveat: The list is based on full-year data as of July 7 and does not fully reflect the impact from the pandemic-led downturn.



