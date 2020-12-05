24 C-19 deaths, 2,252 infections in 24 hours

The country saw 24 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the death toll from the virus to 6,772, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 2,252 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 473,991

Besides, 2,572 patients were declared free of

Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 390,951 with an 82.48 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 15,430 samples were tested at 118 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 2,836,411 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 14.59 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.71 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

Among the 24 deceased, 20 were men while four women. Of them, 14 died in Dhaka, three in Mymensingh, two in Chattogram, two in Barishal and one each in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 5,184 of the total deceased were men and 1,588 were women.

A total of 180 patients with suspected Covid-19 were taken into isolation while 142 left the isolation units in the last 24 hours. Now 12,997 people are staying at different isolation units across the country.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll crossed 6,000 on November 4.

Covid-19 cases were first reported in China in December last year, and it was declared a pandemic in March.

The global death toll from the pandemic surged past 1.5 million on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The global cases stood at 6.51 million with the US recording most infections - 14,124,678.

The death toll in the country has reached 276,148, and health experts warn that things could get worse.

In India, the number of cases neared 1 million - 9,534,964 - and the fatality figure stood at 138,648, according to Johns Hopkins University.



























