Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs       Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia      
Home Front Page

Cops disperse anti-sculpture protesters

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Police dispersed an anti-sculpture procession in Paltan area after charging batons on Friday afternoon.  
The protesters brought out a procession from in front of the North gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jum'a prayers. They tried to proceed toward the Paltan crossing after breaking
police barricade around 2:15pm.
Being intercepted by police, the processionists started hurling brick chips at the law enforcers, forcing police to use truncheons.
The confrontation took place after the protesters tried to block the road in front of the mosque after Jumma prayers.
DMP Motijheel Division Additional Deputy Commissioner Enamul Haq told that the protesters tried to bring out a procession without obtaining permission from the police.
"Thus, we dispersed them and deployed additional forces in the area to avert any untoward situation," he said.
As Paltan police tried to prevent them from blocking the road in front of Baitual Mukarram National Mosque, the protesters attacked police with brickbats, said Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.
Police charged batons in retaliation and dispersed the protesters, the OC added. No arrests were made in this connection and the situation was brought under control, police said.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AstraZeneca and Oxford’s stories clash on Covid-19 vaccine
24 C-19 deaths, 2,252 infections in 24 hours
China slams US intel chief’s allegations as ‘hodgepodge of lies’
US intel chief: China ‘greatest threat to democracy’
City’s supermarkets take ‘No Mask, No Service’ policy
Cops disperse anti-sculpture protesters
C-19 clearance mandatory for travel to BD
Rangpur, Nilphamari, Syedpur to get gas


Latest News
Insult of Bangabandhu will not be tolerated: Hasan
Trump orders withdrawal of US troops from Somalia
Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi
UN recognises enormous investment in Bhasan Char: Mia Seppo
Lawmen detected culprits of Bangabandhu sculpture vandalism: Kamal
Three fined for catching dolphin
Blank fire after vandalism at Bangabandhu statue in Kushtia
Controversy over sculpture to be resolved in one week: State Minister
FIFA wants to improve the offside rule
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Gazipasa
Most Read News
Police charge batons on anti-sculpture procession
First batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
24 more die of COVID in country
Six of a family among 7 killed in Manikganj road crash
Three envoys present credentials to President
Six die in Tangail road accident
Rohingyas enjoy traditional 'Mezban'
Antigen testing launched in 10 districts
Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia
Rohingyas start journey for Bhasan Char from Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft