Cops disperse anti-sculpture protesters

Police dispersed an anti-sculpture procession in Paltan area after charging batons on Friday afternoon.

The protesters brought out a procession from in front of the North gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Jum'a prayers. They tried to proceed toward the Paltan crossing after breaking

police barricade around 2:15pm.

Being intercepted by police, the processionists started hurling brick chips at the law enforcers, forcing police to use truncheons.

The confrontation took place after the protesters tried to block the road in front of the mosque after Jumma prayers.

DMP Motijheel Division Additional Deputy Commissioner Enamul Haq told that the protesters tried to bring out a procession without obtaining permission from the police.

"Thus, we dispersed them and deployed additional forces in the area to avert any untoward situation," he said.

As Paltan police tried to prevent them from blocking the road in front of Baitual Mukarram National Mosque, the protesters attacked police with brickbats, said Abu Bakar Siddique, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.

Police charged batons in retaliation and dispersed the protesters, the OC added. No arrests were made in this connection and the situation was brought under control, police said.





