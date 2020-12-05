Video
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:09 PM
Home Front Page

C-19 clearance mandatory for travel to BD

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Bangladesh has once again made it compulsory for air travellers arriving in the country to carry a test report certifying that they are coronavirus-negative amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths ahead of winter.
The requirement will come into effect on Dec 5, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).
Consequently, no Bangladeshi or foreign airlines will be allowed to fly in any passenger without a medical certificate.
The CAAB directive, signed by Group Captain Chowdhury Md Ziaul Kabil, said all passengers must be tested for the coronavirus in a PCR lab within 72 hours of their arrival in Bangladesh. They will only be allowed entry into Bangladesh if the result is negative.
Upon arrival, all passengers will undergo screening and have their body temperature checked at the airport. Regardless of the medical certificate, if a traveller displays any symptom of the coronavirus, they will immediately be taken to a designated hospital for tests and treatment before being sent to an isolation centre.
Meanwhile, those who do not have any symptoms will be required to go home and self-quarantine for 14 days.
According to the directive, Bangladeshi workers, who have a BMET clearance card, will be able to return to the country with an antigen or any other acceptable test certificate if the PCR testing system is not readily available in their country of employment.
Diplomats stationed in Bangladesh and their family members must also get their samples tested at a PCR lab within 72 hours of travel and produce the report on arrival.
Foreign entrepreneurs and investors, too, are required to carry a medical certificate to enter Bangladesh. If they do not show symptoms at the airport, and intend to stay in Bangladesh for less than 14 days, they will be allowed to leave the country without any isolation requirements.
But if they have symptoms of the virus, they will be sent to isolation centres and hospitals for further testing and treatment.
In addition to ensuring physical distancing norms are followed by airport official, all passengers, crew and aircraft have also been instructed to carry out the disinfection process properly.
The directive will take effect on Dec 5 for flights to Bahrain, China, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.
    -bdnews24.com


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
