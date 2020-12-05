Video
Saturday, 5 December, 2020
Home Front Page

Rangpur, Nilphamari, Syedpur to get gas

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Mohammad Zakaria

The government is going to install 100-km gas pipeline network connecting Rangpur, Syedpur and Nilphamari to supply natural gas to industrial areas of those districts along with residential uses.
The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has undertaken the massive project to supply gas to those areas.
The project proposal has already been sent to the Planning Commission for approval, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Thursday.
The project aims to supply uninterrupted natural gas to the industries of Uttara EPZ and consumer level of those areas along with the      proposed Economic Zone in Nilphamari, he said.
Constructions of the two 113MW and 150MW power plants in Syedpur are going on in full swing.
However, another project to install gas pipeline through Bogura-Syedpur-Rangpur is now under process, he added.
"Mainly, the ministry has taken the project to supply uninterrupted gas to the industries and power plants of those areas. About 165mmcfd gas will be supplied through the distribution pipelines," he also said.
The projects will be placed before the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting soon. If it gets clearance, then it would be presented at the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting for its final approval, he informed.
The total cost of the project is estimated at Tk 256.85 crore which will come from the government exchequer and funds from different organizations. The PGCL of Petrobangla will implement the project from January 2021 to June 2023.
According to the ministry sources, the project would be implemented at Rangpur Sadar, Pirganj, Syedpur and Nilphamari. A total of 102 connections would be installed for distributing gas there. Once implemented, 165mmcfd gas will be supplied for next 20 years to those areas through pipelines. It will help the socio-economic development of the people living there. About 176mmcfd natural gas is being used in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions which is 5.66 percent of the total natural gas in the country.


