Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:09 PM
latest COVID-19: 35 deaths, 1,888 cases reported in 24 hrs       Bangabandhu's under-construction statues vandalised in Kushtia      
Home Front Page

No misinterpretation accepted, it’s voluntary relocation: Ministry

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Diplomatic Correspondent

Growing concerns over the extreme congestion in Cox's Bazar camps, deteriorating security situation and risk of death in landslides and other unwarranted incidents prompted the government to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashan Char.  
"Don't undermine or misinterpret the genuine efforts of the government of
Bangladesh, it is the voluntary relocation of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char to decongest the overcrowded camps in Cox's Bazar," said a Foreign Ministry statement on Friday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said this in a statement over the Rohingyas relocation plan of the government.
"Accordingly, in the first phase, more than 1,600 Rohingyas who expressed their willingness voluntarily for relocation were shifted to Bhashan Char on Friday," the statement said.
It said the deteriorating security situation due to prolonged stay of these frustrated people in Cox's Bazar also compelled the government of Bangladesh to come up with a contingency plan and develop Bhashan Char from its own budgetary allocation.  
"At this stage, it is only practical that the international community, including the United Nations, will now fulfill its responsibility and meaningfully engage with Myanmar to start repatriation, which is the only durable solution to this crisis," the statement reads.
"The Rohingyas are Myanmar nationals and they must return to Myanmar. The government of Bangladesh is doing its best for the safety and security of these temporarily sheltered Myanmar Nationals," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a statement yesterday.  
The statement said Bangladesh encouraged human rights groups to put their efforts in creating conducive environment inside Myanmar for their quick, safe and dignified repatriation to their land of origin, Myanmar.


