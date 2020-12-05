Road crashes leave 16 dead in five districts

At least 14 people were killed and six others injured in road accidents in Dhaka, Manikganj, Tangail, Bandarban and Bhola districts on Friday.

In Dhaka, a college student was killed and his friend injured in a road accident in Jatrabari area on Friday morning. The deceased, Iftikhar Ifti, 18, son of Mohammad Khalil, was a second year student of Rajarbagh Police Lines School and College.

Injured Ananta Barua, a second year student of Notre Dame College, is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Ifti's classmate Abrarul Haque said a truck rammed a motorcycle on which the two friends were riding in Manikdi area around 10:00am, leaving them critically injured. Locals rushed them to DMCH where the doctors declared Ifti dead.

Our Manikganj correspondent reported that at least seven people, six of a family, were killed when a bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Daulatpur of Manikganj district on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place in Mulakandi area at around 3:00pm, said the Daulatpur police OC Rezaul Karim. Tragedy struck the family when they were heading to Manikganj from Tangail.

The deceased are Harekrishna Badyakar, 60, Khushi Badyakar, 50, Gobinda Badyakar, 30, Bobita Badyakar, 26, Radhe Badyakar, 5, Ramprasad Badyakar, 30, and the auto-rickshaw driver Jamal Sheikh, 32, They all hailed from Tangail's Nagarpur upazila. Police recovered the body and sent them to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex, the OC said.

Our Tangail correspondent adds: At least six people were killed and five others injured after a truck ploughed into the back of a parked bus in Tangail's Mirzapur upazila on Friday morning.

The accident occurred on Dhaka-Tangail highway in the upazila's Kurni area around 7:00am, according to Mirzapur Police OC Sayedur Rahman.

The Dhaka bound bus of Seba Classic Paribahan coming from Rangpur broke down when it reached Kurni, said the OC.

As the bus was halted on the side of the highway for repair work, a Dhaka-bound vegetable-laden truck hit it from behind, leaving four passengers of the bus dead on the spot, he said. Two more bus passengers died after being taken to the Kumudini Hospital in Mirzapur, the OC added.

The injured were admitted to Kumudini Hospital, according to Gorai Highway Police OC Mozaffar Hossain.

In Bandarban, a man was killed in a road accident in Lama upazila of the district on Thursday night, reports our correspondent.

The deceased was identified as Md Jalal Uddin, 20, son of Farid Miah of Ward No-1 of Lama Municipality.

Locals said a truck hit a motorcycle in Sapmara Jhiri area at about 9.00pm, leaving its rider Jalal critically injured. He was taken to Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

According to our Bhola correspondent, a man was killed as tractor hit a motorcycle in Daulatkhan upazila on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nizam Uddin Miron, 45, a resident of Kanainagar village in the upazila.

Locals said a tractor hit the bike in Banglabazar area, leaving its rider Nizam dead on the spot, Sub-Inspector Golam Mostafa, in charge of Banglabazar police outpost, said.







