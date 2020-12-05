Video
1st batch of Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Nurul Amin

The first batch of Rohingyas arrives at Bhasan Char island from Cox's Bazar refugee camps on Friday afternoon. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The first batch of Rohingyas arrives at Bhasan Char island from Cox's Bazar refugee camps on Friday afternoon. PHOTO: OBSERVER

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 4: The first batch of Rohingyas reached Bhashan Char on Friday afternoon.
Six ships of Bangladesh Navy and one Army ship carried a total of 1,642 Rohingyas from Ukhiya's Refugee camps to the island at 2:00 pm on Friday.
The ships left Chattogram jetties at around 10.30 am on Friday.
The Rohingyas gathered at the Ghumdhum Transit Camp near Kutupalong camp on Wednesday and left it on Thursday to Chattogram in 39 buses.  
The buses were escorted by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police personnel for security.
The Rohingya refugees spent the night in the BAF Shaheen School and College transit camp upon reaching Chattogram.
They were boarded the vessels that headed towards Bay of Bengal island on Friday morning.
Earlier, two navy ships transported over 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to the Rohingya to Bhasan Char on Thursday.
In 2018 last, the government made plans to relocate a portion of the 1.1 million forcibly-displaced Rohingya people living in and outside the refugee camps at Cox's Bazar district to Bhasan Char situated in the Meghna River's estuary near Hatia.
The government has set up the infrastructure for 120 cluster villages across 13,000 acres of the     island to accommodate more than 100,000 people at a cost of over Tk23 billion. Bhasan Char currently shelters around 300 Rohingya, who were rescued at sea while on their way to Malaysia.
Later on September 5 last, a delegation of 40 Rohingya refugees from the Cox's Bazar camps was sent on a visit to Bhasan Char.
Upon their return, some Rohingyas expressed interest in moving to Bhasan Char, according to government officials.
However, the UNHCR and other international organisations have maintained distance from the government's initiative of relocating the Rohingyas to Bhasan Char.
In a statement on Wednesday, the United Nations said it had not been involved in preparations for this movement or the identification of the refugees and had limited information on the overall relocation exercise.
The UN called on Bangladesh to ensure that the Rohingya people are able to make a 'free and informed decision' about relocating to Bhasan Char.
The Human Rights Watch also urged the government to stop relocating the Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char.
Bangladesh is hosting around 1.1 to 1.2 million Rohingya people in Cox's Bazar district and there is a fear that there might be landslides during the upcoming monsoon causing casualties, according to officials.
In the meantime, the Bhasanchar island is ready to accommodate at least 25,000 Rohingya people from refugee camps in south-eastern Bangladesh.
The Bangladesh Navy has implemented the project under the Prime Minister's Office at an estimated cost of Tk 23.12 billion. The project has been fully completed with the government's own funds in 2019.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council cleared the project for the construction of homes and other infrastructure for 100,000 forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals on November 28 in 2018.
Bhasanchar is 10,000 acres at high tide and 15,000 acres at low tide.
No one lives on the island, which is mostly used for cattle grazing.  In 2013, the area was declared a forest reserve. Motor boats are the only mode of travel to the river islands.


