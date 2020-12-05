Video
Front Page

Rohingyas happy with their new abode

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Shahnaj Begum

Rohingya people, who were relocated to Bhasan Char, expressed happiness with the facilities provided by the government on arrival at the island of Noakhali's Hatia on Friday.
Just landing at Bhasan Char, a 42-year-old woman Fatema, expressed her feelings of extreme happiness saying 'Alhamdulillah'.
"We are extremely
happy. I have never imagined that such a beautiful place was waiting for us with so many facilities."
"I will make phone calls to all of my relatives to join with us (Bhasan Char) to list their name to join the next batch," quoting her Jesmin told this correspondent from Bhasan Char over mobile phone.
Another Rohingya man said he prayed to Almighty Allah all the way to Bhasan Char by ship. "We are more than happy now. Everybody looks happy here. We thank Allah as we got more than what we thought of," he was talking with a local TV channel.
"Nobody did force us to come here. I came here voluntarily. Everybody will be willing to come here once they see the facilities," he added.
The government of Bangladesh has ensured adequate supply of food along with proper sanitation and medical facilities for Rohingyas in Bhashan Char.
These include uninterrupted supply of electricity and water, agricultural plots, cyclone shelters, two hospitals, four community clinics, mosques, warehouses, telecommunication services, police station, recreation and learning centers, playgrounds, etc.
The government expects international organisations like UNHCR and IOM will come and see the structures and facilities the government has arranged for Rohingyas. The island is connected with the mainland through waterways.


« PreviousNext »

