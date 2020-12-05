Health Journalist Bangladesh starts journey

Health Journalist Bangladesh, an organization of health beat reporters in different print, electronic and online medias, started journey on Wednesday.

The organization started journey with the declaration of a seven-member of convener committee at a city hotel. Its motive is to forward the health services in media.

Nazia Afreen, senior reporter of ATN News and Himel Mahbub, senior reporter of DBC News, joined the team as convener and member secretary respectively. Convener committee will hand over all their activities to the new committee who will come through an election within 90 days.

