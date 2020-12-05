Video
City News

Sheikh Moni’s birthday celebrated

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh placing a wreath at the grave of Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani, marking his 81st birthday at Banani Graveyard in the capital on Friday. Sheikh Taposh is the younger son of Sheikh Moni. photo: observer

Awami Juba League founding Chairman, valiant freedom fighter and journalist Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni's 81st birthday was celebrated on Friday.
Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni was the nephew of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and one of the main organisers and leaders of Mujib Bahini, one of the major guerrilla forces of the country's Liberation War. Sheikh Moni also played pivotal role during the six-point movement in 1966.
To mark the day, Juba League placed floral wreaths at the grave of Sheikh Moni along with graves of other martyrs of August 15 in 1975 and offered Fateha at Banani Graveyard at 10:00am.
Later, they arranged a milad and doa mahfil at the Banani graveyard mosque and distributed foods among poor and destitute.


