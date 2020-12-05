Video
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:08 PM
Home City News

Suhrawardyâ€™s 57th death anniv today

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

The 57th death anniversary of the champion of democracy and one of the greatest leaders of undivided India Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy will be observed in the country on Saturday (today) in a befitting manner.
The unparalleled leader of all Indian politics, who had dedicated his entire life to ensure the welfare of the people by upholding democracy, died at a Beirut hotel in Lebanon on December 5 in 1963.
Suhrawardy was a Bengali politician and statesman in the first half of the 20th century. He served as the Premier of Bengal in British India and was the fifth Prime Minister of Pakistan, said a press release.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their rich tributes to the memory of Suhrawardy on the occasion of his death anniversary.
To mark the day, different political and socio-cultural organisations, including ruling Awami League, have chalked out various programmes including placing wreaths at the grave of the great leader in the morning, discussion meetings in the capital and elsewhere across the country.
Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy was born in a respected Muslim family at Medinipur in West Bengal, India on September 8 in 1892.    —BSS


