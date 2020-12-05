

Suhrawardyâ€™s 57th death anniv today

The unparalleled leader of all Indian politics, who had dedicated his entire life to ensure the welfare of the people by upholding democracy, died at a Beirut hotel in Lebanon on December 5 in 1963.

Suhrawardy was a Bengali politician and statesman in the first half of the 20th century. He served as the Premier of Bengal in British India and was the fifth Prime Minister of Pakistan, said a press release.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their rich tributes to the memory of Suhrawardy on the occasion of his death anniversary.

To mark the day, different political and socio-cultural organisations, including ruling Awami League, have chalked out various programmes including placing wreaths at the grave of the great leader in the morning, discussion meetings in the capital and elsewhere across the country.

Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy was born in a respected Muslim family at Medinipur in West Bengal, India on September 8 in 1892. —BSS











