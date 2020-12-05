11 dengue cases reported in 24 hours

Bangladesh is seeing a gradual rise in dengue cases and the health authority confirmed 11 cases in the past 24 hours until early Friday.

Sixty-eight dengue patients, including 61 in Dhaka, are receiving treatment at hospitals across the county now, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

The health authority reported 1,231 dengue cases since January, and 1,156 patients have recovered so far.

Reports of seven dengue-related deaths have been sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR). It has so far reviewed four cases and confirmed three dengue deaths. —UNB

























