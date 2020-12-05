Asaduzzaman Noor tests positive for C-19

Video
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:08 PM
City News

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

Actor and lawmaker Asaduzzaman Noor tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday night.
The 74-year-old, best known for playing the character Baker Bhai in Humayun Ahmed's drama series "Kothao Keu Nei," recently took a Covid-19 test as he felt unwell. And the result came out positive.
He is now receiving treatment at home, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Ghulam Quddus said.
Noor was the cultural affairs minister from 2014 to 2019. He has been elected as a lawmaker from Nilphamari-2 several times.
He is now a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the cultural affairs ministry.
Noor won the Independence Award (2018), Bangladesh's highest civilian honour, for his contribution to arts and culture.    —UNB


