

Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19

The former minister gave samples at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital on Thursday, with the test result coming back positive on Friday.

Nahid, also a ruling party lawmaker from the Sylhet 6 constituency, served at the education ministry in the two previous terms of the Awami League-led government.











