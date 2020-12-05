Video
Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:08 PM
City News

Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19

Ex-edn minister Nahid contracts Covid-19

Former education minister and Awami League Presidium member Nurul Islam Nahid has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.
The former minister gave samples at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital on Thursday, with the test result coming back positive on Friday.
Nahid, also a ruling party lawmaker from the Sylhet 6 constituency, served at the education ministry in the two previous terms of the Awami League-led government.


