Saturday, 5 December, 2020, 11:08 PM
 Letter To the Editor

5-layer protection for Bhasan Char

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Dear Sir
Bangladesh government has started relocating the Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char. Even though different international organisations has identified the place is unsafe to live, Bangladesh has no other alternative, because of the density of our population.

The government has taken initiatives to ensure protection from natural disasters, since the region is disaster prone. Uri grass is growing naturally along the shore of Bhasan Char. This type of grass provides protection to the shore. The project officials are now working to put in place a five-layer protection system to save the island from natural disasters. Strong concrete pillars have been installed along the 2.5km long sea shore of the island to weaken strong currents as its first line of defence. Gravels of diameters one to two inches have been dumped beside the pillars. This would weaken the sea currents by another 25 percent. Besides, geo bags have been dumped on the layer of gravels to make sure that the island is protected even better.

Since protective measures are ongoing, we can say that the Rohingyas are not as vulnerable in the Bhasan Char as we think. We hope that government will finish the tasks in time and Rohingyas will remain safe.

Anik Khan
Via email



