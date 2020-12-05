

A better post-Corona world for persons with disabilities

In our country, due to this unprecedented pandemic, disabled or handicapped people have been in negligence for long and we have almost forgotten that these people need special care. However, almost eight months have passed since schools were declared closed. While the government has taken some small steps to aid students continue their studies, none of these measures have taken for children with special care and needs.



According to the Directorate of Primary Education, number of students with disabilities at primary schools and Madrasas last year was 1, 24,056. And in secondary school the number was 65,985.



This year the government has taken some measures like holding online classes and airing lessons on BTV. But these measures were unhelpful for children with special needs. Therefore, it means that children with special needs may have gone completely cut off from their studies as the institutions were in closure. Undoubtedly, being disconnected from their studies entirely for such a long time can cause numerous long term negative effects on children's education and mind as well.



It is understandable that the government could not initially take any special steps for them, as the pandemic triggered challenge was completely new. But, it is also important to address their plights as they are suffering for long eight months. Many of these children are now at risk of dropping out and the government, therefore, must address their needs immediately. A couple of ways the government can improve the situation is by hiring sign language interpreters and adding subtitles to TV classes. Moreover, government can consult and collaborate with schools and institutions that provide education to these children and discuss more plausible ways to find out solutions.



Every year, on 3rd November we observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This year's theme of the event was "Building back better: towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post covid-19 world by, for and with persons with disabilities".