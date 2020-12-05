Four cops suspended after failing dope test in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 4: Four constables of the district police were suspended after they failed a dope test.

Rajshahi Superintendent of Police ABM Masud Hossain confirmed the matter on Thursday.

All four are police constables working in different units of the district.

A divisional case has been filed against them.

According to the sources concerned, dope tests of eight more members of the district police have been completed on Sunday last.

A dope test committee has been formed under the leadership of a specialist doctor of Rajshahi Police Hospital.

However, the expert committee sent the results to the police headquarter in Dhaka first and later, the results were sent to the concerned district police.