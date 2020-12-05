Dragon farming attracts entrepreneurs at Dumuria



Dragon fruit orchard of farmer BM Shahinur Islam at Kalikapur Village under Sharafpur Union in Dumuria. photo: observer

For its high nutritional and cosmetic values, its demand is increasing.

Dumuria Upazila is about 14-kilometre away from Khulna City via Khulna-Satkhira Highway. The dragon orchard of BM Shahinur Islam in Kalikapur Village under Sharafpur Union is 12-km away from Dumuria Sadar Upazila. His dragon garden looks like a cactus field.

Shahinur launched the farm in 2015 with 10 saplings only. Now, there are about 1,000 plants.

He sells dragon saplings every day, and two to three maunds of the fruits every week. Per kg dragon fruit is sold at the wholesale rate at Tk 300 and per piece at Tk 50.

He exports the saplings to other parts of the country and also to the neighbouring country India.

Sources at Khulna Agriculture Office said the weather of Bangladesh is suitable for farming red, yellow and white dragon fruits. The flower of dragon blooms at night only. It is a self-pollinating fruit. But, sometimes flies, bees and other insects expedite the pollination.

The fruit can be collected within 10 to 15 months of plantation. The flowers bloom in April and May, and the process ends in November. The fruits are collectable within 30 to 40 days of blooming.

Each fruit weighs about 250 grams to one kg. A fully grown plant gives 100 to 150 fruits. If properly nurtured, a tree gives fruit for 40 years.

BM Shahinur Rahman said he collected the saplings from Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh. Last year, he sold dragons worth over Tk 2 lakh produced in 21-decimal land. This year, he cultivated dragon in 51-decimal land. But, the cyclone "Amphan" damaged the trees which he planted on the banks of a fish enclosure. Yet he is hoping to sell dragons worth over Tk 5 lakh.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said BAU-1 and BUA-2 varieties of dragon are being cultivated in Dumuria. A dragon tree gives fruit for consecutive six to seven months.

He also said this nutrition-rich fruit has high market price; so they are trying to expand its farming. Under 'Blue-Gold' project, it is being cultivated in Dumuria for the first time.

Entrepreneurs are being attracted to its farming day by day for high profit. It has a huge potential in the coastal region.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Khulna Pankaj Kanti Majumder said they are working to increase its cultivation.

He also said, dragon fruits protect eyes, cut fat in the body, reduce cholesterol in blood and high blood pressure, and boost immune system.





