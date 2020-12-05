Housewife dies from burn injuries

JASHORE, Dec 4: A housewife of the district died with burn injuries on the way to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early Wednesday after fighting for life for six days.

Deceased Hira Begum, 33, was the wife of Billal of Chakoi-Moricha Village in Abhaynagar Upazila of Jashore.

The deceased's brother Nayan Sarder said his sister's husband poured kerosene on her and set her on fire following an altercation on November 26 last.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rescued and took her to Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex.

She was, later, admitted to the burn unit of Khulna Medical College Hospital. She was referred to DMCH after deterioration of her condition but died on the way.

A case was filed with Abhaynagar Police Station in this connection.



























