Nomination papers of 8 mayoral candidates in Chuadanga valid

CHUADANGA, Dec 4: The nomination papers of eight mayoral candidates, 64 general councillors and 13 reserved seat councillors for Chuadanga Municipality election has been declared valid.

After scrutinising, District Election Officer and also Returning Officer Tareque Ahmed declared this on Thursday afternoon.

The mayoral candidates are: Jahangir Alam (Awami League), Serajul Islam Moni (BNP), Tusher Imran (Islami Andolon), Mozibul Haque Mozu (Independent), Monibul Hasan (Independent), Tanvir Ahmed Mashreki (Independent), Sharif Hossain Dudu (Independent), and Faruk Uddin Ahmed (Independent).

On the other hand, election commission cancelled the nomination papers of two councillors- Asaduzzaman Shobuj and Kamruzzaman Chand, as they could not present valid documents for the election, but they can appeal to election commission by three days.

As per the schedule, the election will be held on December 28, 2020.

In the election, a total of 67,774 voters will cast their votes through EVM at 33 polling stations.

District Election Officer Tareque Ahmed said almost all preparation has been taken for holding a free and fair election.







