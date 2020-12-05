Six mayoral candidates file nomination papers

BARISHAL, Dec 4: Six candidates filed nomination papers on Tuesday for mayoral post in Bakerganj and Wazirpur municipalities of the district.

The election in those municipalities is scheduled to be held on December 28 next.

The candidates who filed nomination papers in Bakerganj are: Present Mayor Lokman Hossain Dakua (Awami League), SM Moniruzzaman Monir (BNP), and M Khalilur Rahman (Islami Andolon Bangladesh).

The candidates who filed nomination papers in Wazirpur are: Present Mayor M Gias Uddin Bepary (AL), Shahidul Islam Khan (BNP), and Kazi Shahidul Islam (Islami Andolon Bangladesh).

As per district election office sources, vote casting will be held through EVM.


















