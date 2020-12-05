96 detained on different charges in four districts

A total of 96 people were detained on different charges in four districts- Rajshahi, Bogura, Jashore and Jhenidah, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 90 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in five days.

Police, in a drive, arrested one leader and six activists of Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir from the city on Thursday night.

Among the arrested, one is Rajshahi College Unit Chhatra Shibir President Raihan Ali while the others are activists. Raihan Ali, a fourth year honours student of Department of Accounting of the college, is a resident of Mangalpara Village in Puthia Upazila of Rajshahi.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers raided a dormitory in Hetemkhan area at night and arrested them while they were holding a secret meeting.

Boalia Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nibaran Chandra Barman confirmed said the arrestees were sent to jail on Friday.

Earlier, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives, arrested 37 people on different charges from the city in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the arrestees, 12 were accused in different cases while 11 were held with drugs and 14 were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter in a press release on Wednesday.

The arrested were sent to jail following court order, he added.

On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man from C&B intersection area of the city on charge of drunk-driving on Tuesday night.

Arrested Shahnur Rahman Ananda, 34, is a resident of Chandipur area of the city.

Rajpara PS OC Shahadat Hossen Khan said Ananda recklessly drove the car from Rajshahi Circuit House and then stopped the car in the middle of the road in C&B intersection area where he hurled abusive words at rickshaw pullers, shopkeepers and pedestrians.

On suspicion, DB police arrested him and recovered a bottle of foreign liquor from the car.

A case was filed with the PS in this connection, and he was sent to jail on Wednesday morning, the OC added.

Earlier, police arrested 43 people on different charges in separate drives here in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the arrestees, 18 people were accused in different cases while 10 were held with drugs and 15 others on different charges.

Rajshahi RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter in a press release on Tuesday adding that, the arrested were sent to jail following court orders.

In another drive, DB Police under RMP arrested two members of an inter-district fraud gang along with cash Tk 76,000 from Laxmipur crossing area under Rajpara PS in the city on Sunday night.

The arrestees are Hassan Khan, 19, son of Abdul Khan and Mahmud Hassan alias Bayzid, 20, son of Nur Muhammad Sheikh of Jangalpasha Village in Bhanga Upazila of Faridpur District.

The arrestees were involved in cheating with young girls in the name of making love affairs, police sources said.

They used to collect money through bKash accounts tactically, said Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy commissioner of RMP.

A case has been filed with Rajpara PS under Digital Security Law in this connection, the official added.

BOGURA: DB police, in a drive, arrested a man from the district town on Wednesday night on charge of conducting gambling through online.

Arrested Hasibuzzaman alias Joyti, 29, is the son of late Khalequzzaman of Joypukurpar area of the town.

DB police sources said a team of the law enforcers raided Nababbari Road area about 10:15pm and arrested him along with Tk 4,68,722 from an online account.

He has been involved in online gambling and illegal e-transaction for long, DB police sources added.

JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained three men along with 30 gold bars from a bus on the Jashore-Magura Highway in the district on Monday.

The detained are Ratan Kumar Poddar, 49, of Munshiganj District, Pradip Saha, 55, of Brahmanbaria District, and Pankaj Datta, 48, of Dhaka.

BGB-49 Commander Lt Col Selim Reza said, acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB stooped a Benapole-bound bus in Bahadurpur area at noon and detained the three along with the gold bars worth Tk 2.41cr.

A case in this connection is underway, he added.

JHENIDAH: DB police detained two men along with nine kilograms of silver from Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The detained are Shahjahan Ali and Saiful Islam of Jibonnagar Upazila in Chuadanga District.

District DB Police OC Anwar Hossen said, acting on a tip-off, police stopped a Jhenidah-bound bus in Sadhuhati area about 2pm and arrested the two along with the silver.







