Farmers face potato seed crisis in Joypurhat



Potato seed bags being unloaded from a truck in a Joypurhat market. photo: observer

Farmers are buying seeds at higher rates from other districts where the demand for the seed is poor.

Despite offering higher prices in most cases, the growers are not getting seeds. So, they are becoming frustrated.

The demand for seed potato has gone up. Traders are asking increased prices. So, seed potatoes are selling at increased prices.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), good price of potato has made farmers much interested. In Joypurhat, 40,500 hectares of land have been fixed for potato cultivation.

After harvesting Transplanted Aman (T-Aman), farmers started to prepare their lands in full swing to farm potato early. Besides, favourable weather assisted the farming. But in the beginning, they faced seed crisis.

In the backdrop of the crisis, per bag (40 kg) of seeds of BRAC's Asterix, Carriage and Diamond varieties is selling at Tk 2,500 to 3,000. Even making advance payments, many farmers are not getting seeds.

Dealers are supposed to sell per bag of 'A' grade seeds at Tk 2,200 and 'B' grade ones at Tk 2,080. But due to the increased demand, extra prices are being charged.

Talking to traders and farmers, it was learnt that due to no raining here, local farmers initiated the advance potato farming.

By the last week of the last month, the seed potato demand has appeared. To catch the market, BRAC Seed & Agro Enterprise started the seed supply firstly. As BRAC seed is topping the preference list, farmers are thronging to BRAC's dealers.

Grower Rafiqul Islam of Aymapur Village in Khetlal Upazila alleged, he could not collect seeds despite advancing to retail traders in Itakhola Bazaar at the company rate. Later he bought seeds at higher prices from other sources.

Another farmer Babul Hossen of Baghamara Village said, he got 50 bags of seeds at Tk 2,300 against his advance money for 75 bags.

Retail seed trader Murshidul Islam Palash of Nischinta Bazaar said, compared to the demand, private seed companies have supplied fewer seeds to the dealers. So, retailers like him are bringing seeds from the districts where there is less demand, and selling these to farmers, he referred.

Though the prices are higher by a bit, the farmers are happy to get the seeds in time, he added.

BRAC's dealer and Proprietor of Fardin Traders at Chowmuhani Bazaar in Khetlal Shahjahan Talukder said he has got 950 MT of seeds against his demand for 1,000 MT.

He also said, he is selling these at the fixed rate.

A dealer of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) in Battali Bazaar Dulal Mia said, every year he sells huge seeds to farmers.

But due to BADC's late supply of seed potatoes in the market, the seed crisis has been created, and the farmers are meeting their seed demands purchasing at higher prices from the less-producing districts.

Farmer Abdul Jalil of Sonai Magura Village in Akkelpur said, along with seed, prices of fertilisers are also higher. He cultivated potato of per bigha land at about Tk 35,000.

Deputy Director of BADC's Seed Marketing in Bogura and Joypurhat zone Md Shahidullah Al Mamun said, the price of 'A' grade potato seeds of various species has been fixed at Tk 1,880 per maund while 'B' grade ones at Tk 1,840. In the district, a total of 1,800 MT has been allocated to dealers while 400 MT to farmers.

Deputy Director of Joypurhat DAE SM Meftahul Bari said, the probable demand for seed potatoes here has been fixed at 50,000 MT including 13,700 MT for BADC, but the supply in the market is not matching the demand; so the seed potato crisis has been created.



















