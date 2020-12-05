Video
Saturday, 5 December, 2020
Countryside

Kalai farmers benefit from farming snake gourd

Published : Saturday, 5 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Tauhidul Islam Talukder

KALAI, JOYPURHAT, Dec 4: Farmers of Begun Village in Kalai Upazila of the district have achieved bumper yield of snake gourd this year.
Farming of snake gourd in fallow or raised lands of the upazila, growers are being benefitted economically.
The farmers have cultivated high breed variety of snake gourd, which is cost-effective and time-saving. The profit margin is satisfactory.
Happiness and solvency are prevailing in the families of the village.
This year, snake gourd has been cultivated in 33 to 35 bighas of high land.
A visit found snake gourd farms belonging to different growers of the village including Md Rezaul Islam, Khalil Uddin, Abdul Noor, Imdadul Haque, Ismail Hossen, Jalal Mia, Moslem Uddin and Abu Taher. In the Paloigari field of the village, these farms have been raised.
Local farmers have been cultivating this vegetable for the last few years. At present, growing snake gourds are hanging from raised platforms.
For higher profits, the snake gourd farming instead of paddy or potato farming has increased.
The demand for snake gourd is high as well. As a result, in-field sale is also taking place. It is saving the growers' transport cost.
Wholesalers are purchasing snake gourds. Later these are being sent to different upazilas and districts.
One grower, Md Rezaul Islam said this snake gourd farming land is free of flood. Paddy is not cultivable in it. So, snake gourd has been cultivated.
He also said, "I have cultivated high breed variety of snake gourd in 45-decimal land this year spending about Tk 20,000. I have already sold snake gourds worth about Tk 30,000."
According to him, snake gourd sale will continue for about next four weeks. At present, the wholesale rate of snake gourd is good.
"I am hoping a profit of about Tk 50,000 excluding all costs," he added.
Imdadul Haque has cultivated snake gourd on 20-decimal land against last year's 10 decimals. The yield has been good for favourable weather.
"I am getting good price as well," he added.
In the last year, he had sold snake gourds worth about Tk 20,000 from 10 decimals.
Wholesalers Md Aminur and Rafiqul Islam of the village said, snake gourd of this area is of good quality. So, it has increased demand in different districts. Per maund snake gourd is selling at Tk 1,300 to 1,400.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abu Taher Md Tanvir Hossen said, as a natural antibiotic, snake gourd plays significant role in preventing diseases. Any type of wound in body is cured by taking snake gourd. It contains huge spongy substances and reduces constipation.
According to him, snake gourd also carries different anti inflammatory ingredients, which protect the body from contamination. It also reduces water deficit, and keeps temperature under control during fever.
Snake gourd is useful for diabetes and jaundice patients. Its calcium helps in building organ and strengthening teeth, he added.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Neelima Zahan said, this year, snake gourd has been cultivated in 35 hectares of land. Farmers are being encouraged to avoid pesticides and collect rich variety of seeds.
They are being trained up, she added.
Solvencies have returned to many families from snake gourd farming. Its demand in the market is on the rise. Expansion of its farming is expected next year, she hoped.



