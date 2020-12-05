Three jailed in two districts

Separate mobile courts in two districts- Kurigram and Khulna, jailed three persons on different charges in two days.

KURIGRAM: Two separate mobile courts in two days jailed and fined two drug-takers in Fulbari and Ulipur upazilas of the district.

A mobile court here on Thursday sentenced a man to two-month jail and fined Tk 100, in default to suffer seven more days in jail, for taking hemp in Fulbari Upazila.

Convict Anijul Islam, 35, is the son of Amzad Hossen of Kabirmamud Village in the upazila.

Local sources said members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested Anijul along with hemp from an auto-rickshaw in Shimulbari Purba Fakirpara area on the Fulbari-Balarhat Road.

Later, a mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Towhidur Rahman awarded him the punishment.

Kurigram DNC Inspector Abdur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Another mobile court on Wednesday sentenced a man to six-month jail and fined Tk 5,000 for taking and possessing hemp in Ulipur Upazila of the district.

Convict Bullet Mia, 32, is the son of late Jarip Uddin of Hayatkhan Pathanpara area in Ulipur Municipality.

A team of the law enforcers led by DNC Inspector Tarun Kumar Roy and Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Ashraful Islam Russell raided the said area and arrested him along with 100 grams of hemp.

Later, AC Land and Executive Magistrate Ashraful Islam Russell awarded him the punishment under the Narcotics Control Act.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A mobile court here on Wednesday night sentenced a shrimp depot owner to seven-day jail and fined him Tk 50,000 for pushing jelly into shrimp in Dumuria Upazila of the district.

Convict Majid Molla, 47, is the owner of Molla Fish Depot.

On information, the mobile court led by UNO Md Abdul Wadud and AC Land Dr Sanjib Das raided Dumuria Bazaar about 9pm, and caught him red-handed.

Later, the mobile court awarded him the punishment. A total of 80kg of shrimp were also seized during the drive.

