Laxmipur Freedom Day observed



To mark the Laxmipur Freedom Day, district unit of Amra Kajan Mujib Sena formed a human chain in front of local press club on Friday. photo: observer

To mark the day, freedom fighters (FFs) brought out a victory rally from the Government Samad High School, and after parading different roads of the town, it ended in front of local press club, where a human chain was formed.

Later, a discussion meeting was held under the banner Amra Kajan Mujib Sena.

It was addressed, among others, by its founder and local Awami League leader AF Jasim Uddin Ahmed, District Member Poet Mujtaba Al Mamun, District President of Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee FF Razzakul Haider Chowdhury, and FF Abul Bashar Basir Master.

Speakers demanded making area-wise lists of collaborators. They strongly voiced conspiracy against the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On this day in 1971, freeing Laxmipur from Pakistani occupation forces, FFs hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh.

















