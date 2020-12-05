Four killed, six injured in separate road mishaps

Four persons including a minor girl were killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Gazipur, Tangail, Rajshahi and Patuakhali, in two days.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Md Nurul Islam Nuru, 42, son of Torab Ali Khandaker of Munshurpur Village under Kaliganj Municipality, and Mokarram Hossen, 35, son Md Mostafa of Saoraid Village under Moktarpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Tongi-bound private car hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Bagharpara area on the Kaliganj-Ghorashal Bypass Road about 6:45pm, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver Nurul and passenger Mokaram dead on the spot.

Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge AKM Mizanul Haque said the bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased.

TANGAIL: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Basail Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Suraiya Akhter, 10, daughter of Salim Bhuyian, a resident of Biyala Village in the upazila.

Basail PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Billal Hossain said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit the girl on her way home at noon, leaving her critically injured.

She was taken to Tangail General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the SI added.

RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Monirul Islam, 40, was the son of late Abdus Samad of Pata area under Shah Makhdum PS in the city.

Premtali Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Kamruzzaman Mia said a Chapainawabganj-bound truck from Rajshahi hit a motorcycle in Basantapur area, leaving its rider dead on the spot.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Six persons were injured in a road accident in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Local sources said a truck hit a passenger-laden easy-bike in Masterbari area on the Kalapara-Kuakata Highway about 11am, leaving the easy-bike driver and five passengers injured.

Of the injured, easy-bike driver Rabbi and passengers Sagir and Robin were taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of their condition.









