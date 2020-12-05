Meet on Mujib Barsho, corona held in Feni

FENI, Dec 4: A view-exchange meeting on Mujib Barsho celebration and corona pandemic was held at Kamal Hasan Chowdhury Auditorium of the School for the Intellectually Disabled in the district on Friday.

Central leaders of the Society for the Welfare of the Intellectually Disabled (SWID), Bangladesh attended the meeting.

SWID's Feni District President Alhaz Jamal Uddin Chhuttu presided over the meeting while its central committee Senior Vice-President Mahmudul Haque Taher spoke at the programme as chief guest and international humanitarian activist Shahenshah Begum addressed it as special guest.

SWID's District Vice-President Abul Kalam Azad Selim moderated the programme.

Among others, SWID's central committee Vice-President Mohammed Shah Alam, Secretary General (SG) Dr Ajanta Rani Saha, Joint SG Md Mahbubul Monir, SWID's Sher-e-Banglanagar Branch Executive Secretary Labonya Ahmed, SWID central leader Professor Dr Mandrir Saha Roy, SWID's District Secretary Advocate Samir Chandra Kar, and Feni Press Club President Abu Taher Bhuiyan also spoke at the meeting.























